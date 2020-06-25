RedHawks Report For Season; Tested for COVID-19

Season Starts on July 3rd

FARGO, N.D. — Interim manager Chris Coste and the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks report ahead of next Friday’s Opening Day and the first team bonding experience was testing for COVID-19. The American Association encouraged each team to get tested and the RedHawks should know their results within the next two to three days.

In the meantime, F-M is taking precautions by limiting one on one interaction by sharing more details through GroupMe, no access to the clubhouse and no sharing of food, water or sunflower seeds.

Even with all the limitations leading up, players and coaches have been ready for this moment with the hopes of a season being played now a reality.

“I was incredibly happy when I called all the guys individually,” Coste said. “The amount of preparation they’ve already done. The pitchers are already well into their bullpen sessions and ready to actually compete. Hitters have already been doing live at bats taking batting practice every single day so we are way ahead of the game as far as individual preparation, now its get them some game activity, get them ready for a season.”

“Thankfully I have a good friends who I grew up with who has a set of weights in their garage with dumbbells that go up to 80 pounds,” said outfielder Brennan Metzger. “I was literally over at my buddy’s house everyday getting in a workout in the garage of some sort so that kind of eased my mind.”

“A lot of guys in spring training got access and stayed around, hang out a little bit,” said first baseman Correlle Prime said. “We had a good group of us out there two, three days a week just getting on the field mingling, hitting some grounders to each other, throwing batting practice so just kind of like kids again.”

That first series comes against Winnipeg who will play all their home games in Fargo.