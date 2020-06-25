West Fargo cancels July’s Cruise Night and August’s Night to Unite

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo has decided to cancel July’s Cruise Night and August’s Night to Unite due to coronavirus concerns.

Cruise Night was meant to be held on Thursday, July 16 and Night to Unite on Thursday, August 4.

North Dakota’s Smart Restart guidelines recommend limiting gathering sizes to 500 or less and a typical Cruise Night and Night to Unite event draws in thousands of people.

Interim Chief Jerry Boyer said, “Canceling Night to Unite was a very difficult decision and many factors were considered to include the safety of the public, the donations needed, time to plan and the safety of our staff.”

The West Fargo Police Department is encouraging residents to still celebrate Night to Unite by holding neighborhood block parties. Officers will be available to attend block parties and interact with small groups on August 4. Information about registering neighborhoods for block parties will be released at a later date.