Barnesville is getting a makeover

BARNESVILLE, Minn. – Barnesville is working on a $2.5 million housing unit on the east side of the city. The Del Acres Gilbertson Third Addition will feature 58 large building lots. The project is set to be finished in September.

Near that addition are seven new homes under construction.

Contractors are also working on a $27 million expansion at Barnesville’s elementary school to add more classrooms. A new gym and auditorium will also be added. The project is set to be finished by December 2021.