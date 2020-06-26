DPS-DVS sends verification letters to Minnesotans waiting on registration tabs

ST. PAUL, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and Driver and Vehicle Services is issuing verification letters to Minnesotans who have not received their tabs due to processing delays.

The verification letters can be used as proof of registration until the tabs arrive. Minnesota law enforcement has also been notified of the processing delay.

DPS-DVS says due to staff telecommuting during the COVID-19 pandemic, they did not have access to registration renewals that were mailed-in. As a result, approximately 7,700 mailed-in registrations are now having to be processed all at once.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said, “We know this delay has caused anxiety for some, and we hope that this letter and law enforcement notification will ease the worries of those affected.”

Anyone who mailed-in registration renewals more than two weeks ago and has not received tabs yet is encouraged to make a report to DPS-DVS to receive a verification letter.