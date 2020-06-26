Finalists for West Fargo Police Department Chief to be interviewed July 8

Both men will undergo formal interviews and receive a tour of the community.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The City of West Fargo will be interviewing the two finalists for chief of the West Fargo Police Department on Wednesday, July 8.

Interim Chief Jerry Boyer and Montana State University-Billings Chief of Police Denis Otterness are up for the position.

Boyer has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, 15 of those being served at the West Fargo Police Department. He was the only North Dakota law enforcement officer to be accepted to the 281st session of the FBI National Academy.

Otterness has served in law enforcement for nearly 30 years and currently also serves as the Emergency Management Director for the Montana State University-Billings Police Department.

Both men will undergo formal interviews, receive a tour of the community and spend time with the West Fargo Police Department staff.

Following the interviews, City Administrator Tina Fisk will make a final recommendation to the West Fargo City Commission.