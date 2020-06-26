Red River’s Mike LaMoine, Langdon-Edmore-Munich football earn NDAPSSA honors

LaMoine earns ND Male High School Coach of the Year, L-E-M earns Male Team of the Year

FARGO, N.D — The North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association announced their honorees for 2019-2020 season.

North Dakota Male High School Coach of the Year

Grand Forks Red River boy’s hockey head coach Mike LaMoine received the honor after joining the Roughriders as interim head coach just before the start of the season.

The former UND defenseman led Red River to an 18-7-2 record as well as a state championship.

The Roughriders season was also highlighted by their defeat of rival, Grand Forks Central, for the first time in four years.

North Dakota Male Team of the Year

Langdon-Edmore-Munich football team ended the 2019-2020 season with a perfect 13-0 record, finishing the season undefeated for the second year in a row.

They also capped off back-to-back Class-A state titles when they defeated Bishop Ryan 42-14 at the Fargodome in November.

The Cardinals had three North Dakota Class-A All-State first team picks in quarterback Simon Romfo, linebacker Grant Romfo, and wide receiver Jackson Delvo.