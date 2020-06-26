Two Fargo men arrested during narcotics investigation

FARGO, N.D.–Two men were arrested Friday morning after the Fargo Police Department’s Narcotics Unite served a warrant as part of an active investigation.

The warrant was executed at a residence in the 200 block of 24 Street South.

Thirty-two-year-old Michael Foday Kimba, of Fargo, was arrested for an open Clay County warrant for 2nd degree assault.

Thirty-two-year-old Daniel Papee Kayee, of Fargo, was also arrested for providing false information to law enforcement and an open Fargo warrant for failure to appear.

Additional charges may be applied pending the results of the investigation.

The Red River Valley SWAT Team assisted the Narcotics Unit in executing the warrant. The SWAT team is utilized when the likelihood of armed resistance is high.