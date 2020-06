Legion Roundup: Post2, West Fargo, Post400, And Moorhead Win

All local legion teams in action on Saturday morning and afternoon came out victorious

FARGO, ND – Four local legion teams competing in the “Jim Petterson Invitational” came away wins.

Post2 5, Rogers, 0

West Fargo, 6 Watertown, 0

Post400, 6 Chanhassen, 5

Moorhead, 7 Rogers, 4