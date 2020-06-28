Gate City Bank Executive Chair Steve Swiontek Retiring After 40 Years Of Service

Steve says he's going to miss his day to day conversations with his co-worker but says he felt it was the right time to retire.

FARGO, N.D. — Swiontek first started out in Gate City right after graduating from NDSU in 1978.

Steve worked his way up the chain and helped grow over 30 new locations, 600 jobs and 2 billion dollars in assets.

He says he owes everything to his staff that work tireless to provide for both the customer and the community.

Under Steve’s leadership, Gate City Bank has donated $27.7 million and 237,000 volunteer hours toward 1,000 charities since 2003.

“We don’t tell people you should be involved in this organization or that organization. We tell them to be involved with an organization that you have a passion for and want to make a difference,” Swiontek said.

Steve says Gate City is also focused on treating employees right with sabbaticals, plenty of paid time off, maternity, paternity and volunteer leave as well as matching charitable donations.

He says it’s important for employees to walk into work and feel comfortable and supported by their employer.

“Ya have fun at an organization because if you dont it doesn’t set the right culture or message,” Swiontek said.

He even has the first day of retirement planned out.

“Our seven-year-old granddaughter and our five-year-old grandson and their mom and I are going to buy fireworks. That is a tradition they have already gone online looking at fireworks so that’s what we are doing July 1st! ” Swiontek said.