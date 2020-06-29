Investigation into former Dep. Chief Todd Osmundson over, no charges filed

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police Chief David Todd says the investigation into former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson’s actions during downtown riots is over and he has not been charged with any crimes.

Todd says that’s because of what he calls “the fact others engaging in similar conduct in plain view were also not investigated.”

Osmundson admitted to carrying an open beer and shouting F the police while operating on his own in street clothes.

Todd says unless police receive new information about Osmundson’s actions on May 30th, the incident will continue to be an employment issue only.