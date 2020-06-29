NDHP to conduct saturation patrols in Walsh and Grand Forks Counties July 4

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Walsh and Grand Forks Counties on July 4.

In addition, a sobriety checkpoint will be in place in Walsh County on July 3 beginning at 8 p.m.

The NDHP says 34 people have died on North Dakota roads since the beginning of the year, ten of which involved a drunk driver.

Sgt. Ryan Panasuk said, “By working together, and choosing to designate a sober driver or call for a sober ride, we can celebrate this holiday safely and all make it home to our loved ones.”

The results of the saturation patrols will be released next week.