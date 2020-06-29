New Statue of Liberty installed near Veterans Memorial Bridge

The original statue was stolen in 2019.

FARGO, N.D.–A new Statue of Liberty was installed near the Veterans Memorial Bridge Monday morning.

The new statue, commissioned by the City of Fargo, replaces the original which was stolen in 2019.

The original statue was donated by the Boy Scouts of America and the Fargo Lions Club more than 70 years ago.

Mayor Tim Mahoney said, “Lady Liberty is one of those unifying aspects of our community that is really appreciated and its symbolism is so critical. It is a vivid reminder of the liberties and freedoms enjoyed by the citizens of the United States and to have her back in time for our nation’s birthday on July 4 makes it even more special and appropriate.”

The new state was designed by Atlas Bronze Casting LLC in Utah and fully paid with private fund donations.