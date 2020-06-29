South-Shanley Hockey’s Senf Wins KVRR Play of the Academic Year

Senf scored two goals in the first eight minutes in a game against Sheyenne during the winter season

FARGO, N.D. — The Chris Heise High School Play of the Academic Year winner is South-Shanley Hockey’s Alex Senf.

Senf received over a thousand votes between Twitter and online submissions.

Senf scored two goals in the first eight minutes in a game earlier this season going on to record a hat trick.

Congrats to Senf, the Bruins and the Deacons for taking home the crown.