South-Shanley Hockey’s Senf Wins KVRR Play of the Academic Year
Senf scored two goals in the first eight minutes in a game against Sheyenne during the winter season
FARGO, N.D. — The Chris Heise High School Play of the Academic Year winner is South-Shanley Hockey’s Alex Senf.
Senf received over a thousand votes between Twitter and online submissions.
Senf scored two goals in the first eight minutes in a game earlier this season going on to record a hat trick.
Congrats to Senf, the Bruins and the Deacons for taking home the crown.