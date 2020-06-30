LIVE: Golden Drive Strives To Meet Growing Need From People In Need

You Can Help Support Group's Community Relief Event

The demand at shelters and food pantries is rising due to COVID-19. Even during a pandemic, you can still help.

Golden Drive is collecting food, hygiene items and baby items for its Community Relief Event starting June 30th through July 16th.

You can drop off items from a safe social distance at the West Fargo Fire Department from eight to four Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Sue Baron with Golden Drive says it’s been a challenge trying to collect items for people in need because of the coronavirus.

But she stresses that you can still help. All you gotta do is ask.

She says, “If you’re looking for ways to help, message us. Reach out to one of our local shelters or food pantries. They’ll be more than happy to give you direction also, ways you can help.”

The pandemic has affected Golden Drive as well. The group had to cancel the annual community event, Golden Drive’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Click here for more information on the Community Relief Event.