Manslaughter charges filed in Horace Bar Assault Case

Pendleton's bond is set at $500,000

HORACE, N.D.–The man charged with assaulting three people at Big Erv’s Bar & Grill in Horace is now also facing a manslaughter charge.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Jordan Pendleton punched 31-year-old Marlin Klatt in the head after Klatt brought up a previous incident. As a result of the punch, Klatt lost consciousness and fell backwards, hitting his head on the concrete.

In response to the initial assault, two other men stepped in and were also assaulted by Pendleton.

They were both treated at the scene and released.

Klatt was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo where he died Monday afternoon. Klatt’s body will be transported to the Cass County Coroner’s office for an autopsy.

Pendleton is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault. His bond is set at $500,000.