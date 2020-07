Widow Plants Tree In Memory Of Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Officer Cody Holte’s widow and young son help plant a tree in his memory.

Mandy and Gunnar Holte were joined by the Grand Forks law enforcement community for the tree planting on the north lawn of the police department building.

A post on social media says the family will be able to watch the tree grow through the years as a tribute to Holte’s life and service to the community.