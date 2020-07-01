Fargo Celebrates 701 Day For Everything North Dakota

There is also a month-long scavenger hunt through the GooseChase app where you can win prizes by celebrating all North Dakota has to offer

FARGO, N.D. — It’s seven-oh-one. The date on July first matches the state’s area code.

Fargo Park District is taking advantage of that for its first 701 Day celebration.

People made screen-printed shirts with a 701 logo at Rheault Farm. They also gave out free 701 stickers featuring local landmarks.

<Ya so about a year ago my coworker stephanie and i were thinking about ways we could really celebrate our community and 701 day came as a natural way to do that, Event Specialist For Fargo Parks Jessica Korynta said.