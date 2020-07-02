Fireworks sales booming amid pandemic

FARGO, N.D. — Fireworks sales across the metro are booming, and the pandemic may be a factor.

With official 4th of July celebrations canceled, those at Memory Fireworks say many customers are celebrating on their own.

The fireworks retailer ordered more inventory than ever this year.

Even so, staff is having a hard time keeping some fan favorites like the Memory and Dakota Series on the shelves.

They also add that there’s always more business when Independence Day falls on a weekend.

“It’s been busy early on, so we keep encouraging people to come out early because we have a lot of fireworks, but some of the Memory Fireworks favorites are going to be gone today or tomorrow,” says David Reuter.

Memory Fireworks is offering online ordering and curbside pickup for those who’d rather not shop in stores.