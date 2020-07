Grand Forks Woman Arrested For DUI With Child Present After Crashing

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks officers stop a reckless driver Thursday afternoon only to have her ignore them, drive off and crash into a tree.

They say 32-year-old Lisa Osowski of Grand Forks was arrested for fleeing, DUI refusal and DUI with a minor present.

Osowski had an infant child in her vehicle at the time of the crash and arrest.

The child was released to a family member.