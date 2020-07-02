Man found unconscious after single motorcycle crash in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D.–A man was taken to a local hospital after a single motorcycle incident Wednesday evening.

The West Fargo Police Department responded to the intersection of Starr Avenue and 17th Street East at approximately 10:30 p.m. and found a 38-year-old man unconscious.

After confirming the man was breathing, FM Ambulance transported him to a local hospital. West Fargo Police say the man’s condition is unknown at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation and no other information is being released.