West Fargo Public Library to reopen to the public July 13

The first hour of the day will be devoted to seniors over the age of 65 or high-risk individuals.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Library will reopen to the public with modified hours on July 13.

The library will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The library will be closed on Sundays through Labor Day.

While the library opens at 10 a.m., the first hour of the day will be devoted to seniors over the age of 65 or high-risk individuals. Other library patrons are asked to wait until 11 a.m. to visit the library.

Library patrons are also encouraged to wear face masks, use sanitizer and follow social distancing guidelines. The library has provided disposable masks, sanitation stations and disinfecting wipes to help ensure the health and safety of visitors and staff.

Computer access will be limited to two hours per patron per day, but library visitors can bring their own devices and use the library’s wi-fi.

The West Fargo Library will end its curbside pickup service on July 10, but patrons will still be able to utilize contactless pickup by ordering materials online or via email and retrieving them from a designated shelf.

For more information, visit westfargolibrary.org.