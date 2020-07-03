Astudillo among Twins players who tested positive for COVID-19

Other Twins Player Not Revealed

Two Minnesota Twins players have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey.

Willians Astudillo is one of the two players, according to Falvey. Astudillo will now have to quarantine. In order to return to practice, Astudillo will need to have two negative tests. Falvey did not name the other Twins player who tested positive.

This news comes on the same day players reported back to Target Field for the first day of summer training camp. The shortened, 60-game season due to COVID-19 will start on July 23. The games will be played in empty stadiums.