South-Shanley Hockey’s Senf Reacts to Winning Play of the Year

Senf's two goals against Sheyenne from the winter took home the crown

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo South-Shanley’s Alex Senf took home the KVRR Sports Play of the Year crown on Monday.

KVRR’s Nick Couzin sat down with Senf to talk about the play, the support of his teammates and those who voted for him along the way.

Senf lead the Bruins in goals this past season and is heading into his junior season on the ice.