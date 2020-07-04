Dozens Of Families Come Out For 4th Of July Celebration At Bonanzaville

The festivities include horse-drawn carriage rides, food trucks, live historic demonstrations and snow cones.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — COVID-19 did not stop families from continuing the tradition of attending the fourth of July celebration at Bonanzaville.

“We’ve had a nice crowd today. I think they’re enjoying it. It was a little warm and humid to start with, but I think it’s gotten better,” Board of Directors For Cass County Historical Society, Tom Kenville said.

The Cass County Historical Society says due to the pandemic they had to make a few adjustments.

“We’ve got the social distance marked off and some of the people are wearing masks, others aren’t, but I think they’re doing a good job as far as separating.”

Bill Solometo of Fargo came with his wife, kids and his wife’s family.

He says it was a nice change of pace to be able to get out of the house and spend time with his family.

“Getting out finally has been nice. Kids have been a little cabin feverish, for a couple of months now, so it’s good to get them out and about,” Solometo said.

Solometo says he enjoys coming to Bonanzaville because it feels like you’re being transported to another century.

“It has so much, in such a little area to see. I mean you can go all the way from a logged cabin to cars that were from the..Anywhere from the turn of the century, Solometo said.