Cass County Sheriff’s Office Employee On Administrative Leave

A Facebook post many have found offensive

FARGO, N.D. — Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says an employee has been placed on administrative leave over a Facebook post many have found offensive.

The post is by a Cass County Sheriff’s Office Non-licensed Correctional employee.

It has drawn the attention of Native Lives Matter and many others.

Jahner says his office does not condone the behavior or comments, and expects all employees to maintain a high level of professionalism at all times.