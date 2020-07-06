16-year-old boy dies in ATV rollover in Polk County

FERTILE, Minn.–A 16-year-old boy has been identified as the victim in an ATV rollover crash that occurred on July 2.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says Jude Walter Olson of Fertile was on 435th Street SW in Fertile at approximately 5:53 p.m. when he lost control of the ATV and struck a tree.

First responders performed life saving measures, but were unsuccessful. Olson was pronounced deceased at the scene.