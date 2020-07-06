Fargo man arrested after chasing woman with knife

FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo man was arrested Monday morning after chasing a woman with a knife in the 1600 block of 32 Avenue South.

The Fargo Police Department says the victim saw her ex-boyfriend, 52-year-old Timothy Lightfoot, in the passenger seat of her vehicle at approximately 12:57 a.m.

When the victim approached the vehicle, Lightfood got out holding a knife and began chasing and threatening her.

The victim told police Lightfoot had sent her a threatening text message and she believed Lightfoot had the capability to try to kill her.

Police arrested Lightfoot for two counts of terrorizing and attempted aggravated domestic.