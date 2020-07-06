MN Sets New Standard For Traffic Stops Four Years After Philando Castile Shooting

Other advice for drivers include avoiding reaching around inside the vehicle and to not get out of the vehicle unexpectedly or approach the officer.

MINNEAPOLIS — “I pray that Minnesota can be a model for other states, the whole United States be a model and do these things we all can be better,” Valerie Castile said.

Philando Castile’s mother, law enforcement and state officials discussed the new changes in traffic stops involving guns.

The guideline for drivers carrying a gun is to keep their hands on the steering wheel as the officer approaches, let the officer know they have a firearm and to tell the officer the gun’s location.

“Even when you know what to expect there is an anxiety about getting stopped that everyone who has ever had a drivers license. When you see the lights in the back everything just tightens up on you,” Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said.

The changes also advises officers to ​greet the driver, identify themselves as a law enforcement officer and inform the person of the reason for the stop and explain the reasons for issuing a ticket or warning.

The department says they hope these changes will help create a standard for officers and drivers to follow to help stop shootings at traffic stops.

Castile hopes the changes from the department will help lead to greater changes across the country, and create safer communities.

“Communication is key in surviving day-to-day living and then when you get law enforcement in the mix they have a higher standard,” Castile said.

Other advice for drivers include avoiding reaching around inside the vehicle and to not get out of the vehicle unexpectedly or approach the officer.