Cass County Sheriff’s Office receives grant for Officer Safety and Wellness Project

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is the only agency in North Dakota to receive a microgrant.

FARGO, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s office has been awarded more than $94,000 from the Department of Justice.

The grant will be used to fund the Cass County Officer Safety and Wellness Project.

The DOJ Office of Community Oriented Policing Services is awarding microgrants to agencies across the United States as a way to develop local, state and tribal law enforcement agencies.

Agencies were invited to propose projects to be implemented in their agency that offer ideas to advance crime fighting, community engagement, problem solving or organization changes.

