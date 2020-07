Cass-Traill Advances to Impact League Semifinals With Win Over Kindred

KINDRED, N.D. — Cass-Traill beat Kindred in a high scoring 19-11 affair to advance on to the Impact Softball League semifinals.

Katelyn Rude had herself a day for the Blazers going 3-4 from plate scoring four runs along with 2 RBI’s.

The Blazers move on to face number one seed Central Cass on July 14th.