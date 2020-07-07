The Fargo Arts and Culture Commission seeks artists for new water tower

The water tower is located near 7th Avenue and University Drive North.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Arts and Culture Commission is looking for artists interested in creating a design for a new Fargo water tower.

The artist or team of artists are asked to create a design in line with the theme of “community.”

The ACC says, “The ideal design will highlight the unity of Fargo’s people and the spirit of the evolving metro area.”

The application deadline is July 24 at 4 p.m. More information and requirements for the project can be found here.