Blake Shelton with special guests to perform at Encore Drive-In Nights at Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The Red River Valley Fair will be hosting another Encore Drive-In concert featuring Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins on July 25.

The concert will be similar to the Drive-in concert featuring Garth Brooks.

Concert goers will be asked to remain in their vehicles. No more than six people will be allowed in each vehicle, and RVs and limousines are not permitted.

The concert is from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale July 14 at 12 p.m.