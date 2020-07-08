Fargo man faces federal charges for alleged actions during civil unrest

Errick Steven Toa is alleged to have incited violence by obstructing law enforcement and impeding on commerce

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo man is facing federal charges for his alleged actions during the May 30th civil unrest in downtown Fargo.

Errick Steven Toa is being charged with one felony offense because there is probable cause to believe he committed civil disorder. It is alleged that Toa unlawfully obstructed law enforcement and impeded on commerce.

During the May 30th riots, Toa was observed by police to be inciting violence by preforming actions that include jumping on top of an occupied police car and breaking the windshield of the vehicle.

This is the first federal charge in North Dakota as a result of civil unrest and riots.

“That conduct was also first of it’s kind. I have witnessed nothing like that across my years here,” said U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley. “It is our intention, and I think it is our responsibility, to meet it head on and do everything we can to provide knowledge to those who would conduct themselves in that fashion and understanding of the repercussions for them.”

The subsequent probable cause hearing for Toa is scheduled for Monday. If convicted, he faces up to five years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine.