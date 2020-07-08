Fargo School Board to Consider Woodrow Wilson, Agassiz Name Change

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo School Board is considering changes to the names of Woodrow Wilson High School and the Agassiz school building.

President Robin Nelson says the topic is gaining steam.

Wilson and Agassiz are being removed from some buildings for racist policies.

Nelson says they will address the change at the governance committee and decide if it should be discussed at the school board level.

She adds that it’s their obligation to the community to do so.

Former KVRR news director and Forum columnist Jim Shaw is an advocate for the change. He recently brought the concept to light in his most recent article.

Shaw says, “I don’t know how the Fargo School District can keep that name and if they do keep it, it will be a stain on the school district of Fargo.”

Nelson says the school board has never changed a school name since she’s been on the board.

The governance committee meets later this month.