Red Raven Espresso Parlor offers to be home of alternative art

FARGO, N.D. – A local co-op is looking to be the hub for alternative art is fed up with GoFundMe’s platform.

The Red Raven Espresso Parlor closed its doors at the start of the pandemic and asked for public donations on the crowdfunding site. The community responded but the coffee shop had problems with the online platform and had no access to funds so they gave back the donations.

The workers feel it’s important to have a place always open for creative types.

“We’re a community space and everything we do has the community in mind we’d like to see supported,” Red Raven Co-Owner Anjali Karna said.

Red Raven has opened a new way to donate through Squarespace in support for their soft reopening July 18.