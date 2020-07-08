Reports: Ivy League Cancels Fall Sports

No Sports Activities until at least January 2021

The Ivy League has canceled all fall sports including football for the 2020 season. The conference will not ‘entertain the idea” of any sports activity for winter sports until on or after Jan. 1.

No official date for resumption has been announced.

The Ivy League was the first to cancel its basketball tournament back in March, starting a domino effect with other conferences following suit soon thereafter.

The league becomes the first Division I conference to reach such a decision on fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.