Storm causes significant damage to airport and surrounding buildings in Fergus Falls

Debris is scattered for nearly half a mile.

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.–The Fergus Falls Municipal Airport sustained significant damage due to wind gusts reaching 83 mph.

KVRR reports two hangars near the airport are damaged and debris is scattered for nearly half a mile.

Bellets Welding & Manufacturing also sustained significant damage.

Additionally, trees have been uprooted and split in half near the Otter Tail River.

Ottertail County was in a tornado warning and a funnel cloud was reported near Fergus Falls.

KVRR has a crew in Fergus Falls and we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.