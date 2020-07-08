Twins’ Garver Expresses Concern Over Upcoming 60-Game Season

Twins first game is July 24 against the Chicago White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS- The MLB gave something for baseball fans to be excited about by providing some optimism towards a season releasing each team’s 60-game schedule on Monday. Division foes will play 10 teams with the Minnesota Twins starting up play on the road with the Chicago White Sox on July 24.

Since the league began testing, Miguel Sano and Willians Astudillo are among players who’ve tested postie for COVID-19. Among the entire league, a total of 66 players have positive results.

While testing is conducted every other day and the season schedule being solely regional, Twins catcher Mitch Garver has his concerns.

“60 games looks pretty good on paper but when you go through it day by day it gets more and more difficult to that end of the finish line,” Garver said. “It almost feels like you’re waiting on bad news, right? You’re just waiting for someones camp to break out or waiting for travel restrictions to shut down across the nation. Waiting for a second wave where things become unplayable and sports take a backseat. Were kinda going day to day right now making sure were ready for the given day.”

The Twins have been practicing at Target Field since July 3.