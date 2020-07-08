Wurst Bier Hall And Rustica Reopen To Customers For Dine-In

Groups larger than 6 will be split up between two tables and Bar rail seating is unavailable.

FARGO, N.D. — A pair of popular restaurants are reopening their doors for customer to come sit down.

Both Wurst Bier Hall in Downtown Fargo and Rustica Eatery Tavern in Moorhead after being closed for months.

At Rustica the Patio, Eatery & Tavern are available for reservations.

At Wurst they will be reopening with patio seating and serving at regular hours.

Both restaurants say they will continue to serve take-out orders for people.

Up North Pizza Pub in East Grand Forks opened up yesterday for dine-in and patio seating. They are also available for take-out.