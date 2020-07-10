Bison game against Oregon not happening because of Pac-12 decision

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – The Pac-12 conference announces it will only play games within its conference in the Fall

It ends any chance of the matchiup between North Dakota State and Oregon in football that was scheduled to be played in Eugene in September.

NDSU’s Athletic Department was set to make $650,000 by playing the Ducks.

The Pac-12’s decision comes on the heels of the ACC and Big Ten making the same announcement on Thursday.

This pushes the start of the Bison’s season to September 12th at the Fargodome against Drake.

