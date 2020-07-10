Fargo attorney Joseph Wetch Jr. appointed to North Dakota Board of Higher Education

FARGO, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Fargo attorney Joseph Wetch Jr. to a four-year-term on North Dakota’s Board of Higher Education on Friday.

Wetch has been vice president at Serkland Law Firm since 2011 and has provided legal council for Fargo Public Schools and Kindred School District.

Burgum said, “Joseph Wetch’s broad experience, collaborative approach and deep knowledge of education law and policy will help the state Board of Higher Education guide our 11 public colleges and universities through the unstoppable forces of technology, economics, demographics and culture to ensure the best outcomes for students. We deeply appreciate his passion for higher education in North Dakota, and we’re grateful for all of the qualified candidates who shared their inspiring commitment to students throughout the nomination and selection process.”

Wetch’s appointment became effective on July 1 and is subject to confirmation by the state Senate during the 2021 legislative session.

Wetch succeeds Don Morton who served on the board for eight years.