LIVE: Girl Scouts Go Virtual During Pandemic

Scouts Offering Wide Variety Of Virtual Offerings, Even If You're Not A Girl Scout

You can still earn patches, merit badges, and even camp with the Girl Scouts this summer, even while social distancing due to COVID-19.

The Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons chapter had virtual programs in place for girls less than a week after social distancing started.

Nearly 16-hundred girls have taken advantage since April.

Most of the programs focus on STEM activities, or outdoor and life skills.

That includes patch programs for Outdoor Skills that girls can do with their families, and a Be Prepared, Not Scared patch that teaches skills for emergencies or natural disasters.

They even preserved a scout tradition, camping.

Girl Scouts-Dakota Horizons Communications Manager Stacey Andernacht says, “It was really disappointing not getting to see our girls this summer and have our girls get together, so we are offering a ready, set virtual camp. And that is something that we’ve done on a Saturday where we bring girls in. Before the camp sessions they get a kit in the mail and they get to do all kinds of things like learn fire safety. They get to set up a miniature camp fire.”

You can sign up for a Girl Scout activities newsletter even if you’re not part of the group.

Click here for a link to that and all of their virtual offerings.