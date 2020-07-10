OneFargo and the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony to host tribute for Elijah McClain Friday

The tribute is starts at 7 p.m. at the gazebo in Island Park.

FARGO, N.D.–OneFargo is partnering with members of the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony to honor the life of Elijah Jovan McClain on Friday.

Elijah McClain was a 23-year-old massage therapist from Aurora, Colorado. He died after an encounter with police on August 24, 2019.

According to OneFargo, an Aurora resident called police to report that McClain was wearing a ski mask and acting “sketchy.” Elijah reportedly had a blood disorder and wore the mask to help alleviate symptoms.

OneFargo says when police arrived they forcibly held McClain to the ground. When paramedics arrived, the officers instructed them to administer ketamine to sedate McClain. McClain suffered cardiac arrest on his way to the hospital and died seven days later.

OneFargo is honoring McClain at the gazebo in Island Park starting at 7 p.m. Organizers of OneFargo will kick off the event with a few words and then members of the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony and other musicians will honor Elijah with music.

Additionally, OneFargo is also partnering with Nature of the North to organize a volunteer cleanup following the event.

Volunteers can sign up to bring clean-up supplies and offer their time to help clean the park. Face masks, gloves and water will be provided to volunteers.

The clean-up form can be found here.