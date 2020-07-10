Tom King talks with Fargo fans, says comics industry doing well during pandemic

FARGO, N.D. – Thanks to the internet, comic book fans got to hear how a writer used his experiences as a former CIA operative to write the series Sheriff of Babylon.

Eisner award-winning scribe of the Vertigo Comics books Tom King was the special guest of Fargo comics shop Paradox Comics-N-Cards’ Paratalks Graphic Novel Club. He talked about crafting characters based on his colleagues and Iraqis he met while serving overseas back in 2004.

Even with the pandemic, King believes the comics industry is still doing well.

“Comics and graphic novels are the one medium that will keep going strong during this virus and then artistically react to it so that you can read new product, good, brilliant product, that’s being made during and about the virus,” King said.

Later this month, Paradox's club will have a conversation with the artist of Sheriff of Babylon, and former Minnesotan Mitch Gerads.