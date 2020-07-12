Moorhead Police Investigate Disturbance at Casey’s General Store

MOORHEAD, Minn. –Moorhead Police are investigating a late night disturbance at a south side gas station.

Police say they were called to Casey’s General Store at 1702 30th Avenue South about 11:40 last night.

When officers got there, they found one man with non-life threatening injuries.

They were told multiple suspects and witnesses had left the area before police showed up.

Police say there is no threat to the public but they want anyone with information to call the department.