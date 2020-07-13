Dempsey’s temporarily closes due to positive COVID-19 test

The bar is waiting on more information on how to safely re-open and will remain closed until then.

FARGO, ND – Dempsey’s Public House in downtown Fargo closes temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The bar is waiting on more information on how to safely re-open and will remain closed until then.

At the end of June, Fort Noks also closed temporarily after it was determined there was a potential COVID-19 contact at the bar.

They are testing all of their staff and remaining closed until it is safe to reopen.