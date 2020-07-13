MIAC Member Carleton Cancels Fall Sports Season

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Carleton College has canceled all fall sports due to ongoing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, the school announced late last week.

Carleton added the school hasn’t made any decision at winter and spring sports at this time.

“It absolutely breaks my heart having to announce to our student-athletes and coaches the cancellation of the fall season,” Carleton athletic director Gerald Young said in a release. “However, the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, support staff, and spectators are paramount, it is unquestionably the right decision at this time.”

Carleton competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, an NCAA Division III conference that has 13 members including Concordia.

The release states more into the decision: The recent resurgence of the virus across many states reveals that conditions related to the pandemic continue to change on a daily basis. The decision to cancel varsity athletics competition during the fall was made due to restrictions—including physical distancing measures, limits on college travel, and a reduction in the number of students allowed to return to campus—that are being put in place to focus on the health and safety of all Carleton community members. Those restrictions rule out participation in intercollegiate athletic competition.

The MIAC Presidents Council is scheduled to meet late this week.