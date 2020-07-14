GoFundMe seeks to gather justice for airman killed at Grand Forks Air Force Base

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A GoFundMe is set up to seek to create positive change for women’s safety in the military after a shooting at Grand Forks Air Force Base last month.

The account has a $100,000 goal and is aimed to gather what it calls “Justice for Airman First Class Natasha Aposhian.”

The GoFundMe calls the campaign “a monumental journey” and the money will be used to help with travel expenses.

Aposhian and the man her family says was dating her were both shot and killed in a dorm on June 1.

There will be a vigil for Natasha in Grand Forks on Wednesday led by Democratic State Representative Ruth Buffalo.

The GoFundMe can be found here.

The family is asking anyone with information on Natasha’s death to email them. You can do so here.