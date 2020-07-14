Moorhead Tastee Freez burglarized and damaged

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department is searching for the party responsible for breaking into and damaging Tastee Freez.

Police say the burglary happened between the hours of 10 p.m. on Monday and 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The burglar broke into the building, caused significant damage to the interior and turned the power off resulting in damage to the products.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660