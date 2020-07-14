Officer, Suspect injured after traffic stop and chase

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police say an officer suffered minor injuries after a chase and fight with a suspect.

According to a post on the Fargo Police Department Facebook page:

This morning, Tues. July 14, at 3:34 a.m., an officer on patrol southbound on North University Drive saw a vehicle cut off another vehicle, causing it to almost crash.

The officer got behind the first vehicle and activated his emergency lights to effect a traffic stop.

The driver of the first vehicle, identified as Jacob Robert Sorlien, 27 years old of Grand Forks, immediately got out of his vehicle.

The officer told Sorlien to stop multiple times but Sorlien started to run away from the officer.

The officer chased Sorlien for a short distance and Sorlien tripped and fell to the ground.

The officer attempted to gain control of Sorlien and Sorlien began fighting with the officer on the ground.

Sorlien started assaulting the officer by slamming the officer’s head into the ground and attempted to get the officer’s gun from his holster.

The officer and Sorlien continued to roll around on the ground and Sorlien got away.

As Sorlien tried to run, the officer grabbed his foot and they continued to roll around on the ground. Sorlien, again attempted to get the officer’s gun from his holster multiple times.

The officer kicked Sorlien off of him as he realized the situation was becoming grave.

Sorlien started to run away from the officer, but then turned around and ran back towards the officer.

At this point, the officer deployed his taser at Sorlien.

After a short period of time, additional officers arrived on scene and were able to get Sorlien into handcuffs.

The officer and Sorlien were transported to local hospitals to be seen.

Both sustained minor injuries.

Sorlien was transported to the Cass County Jail on Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Preventing Arrest, Attempt to Disarm a Law Enforcement Officer, Refusing to Halt, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Grand Forks County Warrant and Driving Under Suspension/Revocation.